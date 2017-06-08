Uber CEO takes up meditation a " and ...

Uber CEO takes up meditation a " and guess where he does it?

CEO of Uber Travis Kalanick talks to the media during red carpet event at the 2016 Breakthrough Prize awards ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center, in Moffett Field Mountain View, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015. Arianna Huffington, the journo-celeb and Uber board member who's helping the San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant lower the testosterone level of its corporate culture, has some exciting news to share: Kalanick has been practicing meditation in his efforts to create a workplace environment that's big on empathy and sensitivity and not so big on sexual harassment of female employees by male employees.

