Tuesday: Phasing in North Bayshore housing surge
The Mountain View City Council on Tuesday night will take a fresh look at plans to build out housing in the city's North Bayshore tech center and assess whether the area can sustain such rapid growth. For nearly two years, the city's planning staff and a team of consultants have been trying to determine how a dense neighborhood of up to 9,850 apartments would burden the local traffic, parking and other amenities in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|13 min
|Chek99
|1
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|22 hr
|Dimitri
|6
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|22 hr
|Dimitri
|11
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|299
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Suus
|12
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC