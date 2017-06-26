Tuesday: Phasing in North Bayshore ho...

Tuesday: Phasing in North Bayshore housing surge

The Mountain View City Council on Tuesday night will take a fresh look at plans to build out housing in the city's North Bayshore tech center and assess whether the area can sustain such rapid growth. For nearly two years, the city's planning staff and a team of consultants have been trying to determine how a dense neighborhood of up to 9,850 apartments would burden the local traffic, parking and other amenities in the area.

