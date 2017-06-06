The Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk touts Tesla's upcoming Model Y, talks of more factories

Tesla Inc. hasn't yet rolled out its new Model 3 sedan, but Chief Executive Elon Musk is already talking about plans to build a new factory for the electric-car maker's next sport-utility vehicle, the Model Y. "There's just no room at Fremont," Musk told shareholders at Tesla's annual meeting Tuesday in Mountain View, Calif., regarding the Silicon Valley auto maker's nearby assembly plant. "We're bursting at the seams."

