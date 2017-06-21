The 1Mby1M Deal Radar 2017: Dome9 Security, Mountain View, CA - Sramana Mitra

According to Gartner , the worldwide public cloud services market is projected to grow 18% in 2017 to reach $246.8 billion, up from $209.2 billion in 2016. The highest growth is expected to come from cloud Infrastructure as a service , which is projected to grow 36.8% in 2017 to reach $34.6 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sramana Mitra on Strategy.