The 1Mby1M Deal Radar 2017: Dome9 Sec...

The 1Mby1M Deal Radar 2017: Dome9 Security, Mountain View, CA - Sramana Mitra

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Sramana Mitra on Strategy

According to Gartner , the worldwide public cloud services market is projected to grow 18% in 2017 to reach $246.8 billion, up from $209.2 billion in 2016. The highest growth is expected to come from cloud Infrastructure as a service , which is projected to grow 36.8% in 2017 to reach $34.6 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sramana Mitra on Strategy.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 15 hr Little Louie 301
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Fri F Off Infolinks 13
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Thu Billy Goat 119
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Thu Stiffed 7
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
what silicon valley should do Jun 24 ERA-17 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,108 • Total comments across all topics: 282,159,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC