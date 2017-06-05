Tesla's board faces investor push for...

Tesla's board faces investor push for annual votes on directors

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Tesla Inc. recommends annual service inspections on its cars. Some of the electric-car maker's investors want its board subject to yearly checkups, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too Many Deletions 9 hr Frank 4
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 9 hr Frank 268
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... 15 hr un agenda 21 11
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... May 30 LeMar 3
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,553,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC