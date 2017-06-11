Tesla releases the very first Model Y...

Tesla releases the very first Model Y teaser

"There's just no way we could do Model Y at Fremont", Musk said during Tesla's annual meeting in Mountain View, Calif. When the Model Y launches, not long after the arrival of the Model 3 , Tesla will have a four-strong electric auto line-up which is being referred to by some as the "sexy" line-up since it comprises of the Model S , 3, X and Y. During today's hourlong meeting at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif., Musk fielded questions about what he does during his off time, and whether a nuclear fusion reactor would fit in the front trunk of Tesla's Model S electric auto.

