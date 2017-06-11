Tesla releases the very first Model Y teaser
"There's just no way we could do Model Y at Fremont", Musk said during Tesla's annual meeting in Mountain View, Calif. When the Model Y launches, not long after the arrival of the Model 3 , Tesla will have a four-strong electric auto line-up which is being referred to by some as the "sexy" line-up since it comprises of the Model S , 3, X and Y. During today's hourlong meeting at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif., Musk fielded questions about what he does during his off time, and whether a nuclear fusion reactor would fit in the front trunk of Tesla's Model S electric auto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Jessie
|280
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|4 hr
|Vito
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|4 hr
|Vito
|4
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 7
|Crooks
|4
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC