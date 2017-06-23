Sunnyvale might tinker with its 'gran...

Sunnyvale might tinker with its 'granny unit' regulations

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Michael Lerner builds a 'granny unit' in the back yard of his San Jose house last November. Sunnyvale is looking to update its rules about these alternative housing structures, hoping to increase the housing supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what silicon valley should do Sat ERA-17 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Opinion 298
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 23 MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 23 MsAngelo 10
Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12) Jun 23 Suus 12
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,571 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC