SummerWinds nursery closing due to high rent
Mountain View is losing its SummerWinds Nursery. Palo Alto will become one of three remaining Bay Area locations after the gardening and nursery products company announced this week that it will be closing its San Jose and Mountain View stores in the late fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
