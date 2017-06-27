Sac suspect in deputy's shooting has criminal history

The Sacramento man who shot a sheriff's deputy in the face at a light rail station has a long criminal history dating back to 2008, including several charges involving peace officers, according to the law enforcement officials. Nicory Marquis Spann, 27, "violently attacked" Sacramento County sheriff's Deputy Alex Ladwig and grabbed Ladwig's weapon, which Spann used to shot Ladwig, at a Regional Transit station at Watt Avenue and Interstate 80, the sheriff's department said.

