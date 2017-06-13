Review: Are Future, Migos worth seein...

Review: Are Future, Migos worth seeing in concert?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

American rap artist Future in concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. American rap artist Future in concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mon Softy 281
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 12 Vito 4
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 7 Crooks 4
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at June 15 at 4:44AM PDT

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,313 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC