Rent control committee preps for a fl...

Rent control committee preps for a flood of landlord petitions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Mountain View Voice

Mountain View inched a little bit closer to establishing its new rent-control program and deciding how to settle the myriad disputes it is expected to generate. At a Thursday, June 8, meeting, the city's rental-housing committee began the first of several planned discussions for establishing a new system for adjudicating disputes on rent increases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees 9 hr Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions 23 hr What The 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 23 hr What The 282
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Fri BigT 1
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Thu Banger 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Thu Banger 5
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC