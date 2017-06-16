Rent control committee preps for a flood of landlord petitions
Mountain View inched a little bit closer to establishing its new rent-control program and deciding how to settle the myriad disputes it is expected to generate. At a Thursday, June 8, meeting, the city's rental-housing committee began the first of several planned discussions for establishing a new system for adjudicating disputes on rent increases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
