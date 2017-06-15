Prescription delivery app developer NowRx raises $2 million
NowRx serves more than 3,000 customers near its Silicon Valley base and is growing at 10% each month, says CEO Cary Breese. A mobile healthcare company whose app helps consumers expedite prescription refills and delivery has raised $2 million in new funding.
