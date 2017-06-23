Police searching for carjacking suspect who fired a gunshot
Mountain View police are looking for a man suspected of firing a gun at a liquor store and later carjacking a Honda CR-Z in the Rex Manor neighborhood Thursday night. Mountain View police are looking for a man suspected of firing a gun at a liquor store and later carjacking a Honda CR-Z in the Rex Manor neighborhood Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|14 hr
|MsAngelo
|2
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|14 hr
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|14 hr
|MsAngelo
|10
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|MsAngelo
|295
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|14 hr
|Suus
|12
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC