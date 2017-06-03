Pill mill doc sentenced for manslaughter
A 74-year-old Mountain View woman who ran a pain management clinic in the South Bay was sentenced last month to four years in prison after an investigation found she gave one of her patients prescriptions for "hundreds" of pills including Oxycodone, Flexeril and Clonazepam. The patient was later found dead in his home after ingesting the narcotics.
