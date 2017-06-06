Palo Alto crafts battle plan to fight climate change
Palo Alto made an emphatic statement last week when it joined dozens of other cities and in repudiating the White House's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and renewed its vow to fight climate change. In a wide-ranging discussion that came four days after President Donald Trump announced his plan to pull the United States out of the landmark climate agreement, council members considered more than 40 new programs and policies that aim to bring Palo Alto closer to its goal of reducing emissions by 80 percent by 2030.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|18 hr
|Frank
|4
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Frank
|268
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Mon
|un agenda 21
|11
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|May 30
|LeMar
|3
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC