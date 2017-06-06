Palo Alto crafts battle plan to fight...

Palo Alto crafts battle plan to fight climate change

Palo Alto made an emphatic statement last week when it joined dozens of other cities and in repudiating the White House's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and renewed its vow to fight climate change. In a wide-ranging discussion that came four days after President Donald Trump announced his plan to pull the United States out of the landmark climate agreement, council members considered more than 40 new programs and policies that aim to bring Palo Alto closer to its goal of reducing emissions by 80 percent by 2030.

