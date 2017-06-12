Ottawa researchers Clare Beckton and ...

Ottawa researchers Clare Beckton and Janice McDonald are teaming up on a new study of entrepreneurs.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ottawa Business Journal

With the federal Liberals promising to make their "innovation agenda" a key priority, Janice McDonald says it's time to find out exactly how some of Canada's most important, yet often overlooked, drivers of economic growth - female entrepreneurs - approach the concept of innovation. A serial entrepreneur herself, Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... 2 hr BigT 1
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... 11 hr Banger 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 11 hr Banger 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 11 hr Banger 282
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC