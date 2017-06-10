Off-leash dogs running over graves, teen partyers draw ire at Mountain View Cemetery
On Memorial Day, Robert Lau went to visit Mountain View, the historic Oakland cemetery where several of his family members are buried and others have paid a hefty price to be interred in the future. The Redwood City resident said he observed dogs running off leash, trampling over graves.
