Off-leash dogs running over graves, t...

Off-leash dogs running over graves, teen partyers draw ire at cemetery

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

On Memorial Day, Robert Lau went to visit Mountain View, the historic Oakland cemetery where several of his family members are buried and others have paid a hefty price to be interred in the future. Lau said he observed dogs running off leash, trampling over graves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 4 hr Had Enough 6
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 4 hr Had Enough 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Instant Karma 283
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Sat Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Fri What The 6
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 15 Banger 5
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,652 • Total comments across all topics: 281,865,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC