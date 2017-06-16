New Monta Loma Safeway opening June 18
A new Safeway supermarket will be opening for business this Sunday, June 18, at the Monta Loma Plaza space formerly occupied by the Fresh & Easy grocery store. The new store at 580 N. Rengstorff Ave. will be the fourth Safeway in Mountain View.
