New Monta Loma Safeway opening June 18

Yesterday

A new Safeway supermarket will be opening for business this Sunday, June 18, at the Monta Loma Plaza space formerly occupied by the Fresh & Easy grocery store. The new store at 580 N. Rengstorff Ave. will be the fourth Safeway in Mountain View.

Read more at Mountain View Voice.

