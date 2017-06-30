New census shows Mountain View homele...

New census shows Mountain View homeless population growing

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Gerald Garrett, left, and Life Moves CEO Bruce Ives do an RV count along Crisanto Avenue near South Rengstorff Avenue on Jan. 25, 2017. Currently homeless, Garrett used to live in a motor home in Mountain View and is a volunteer helping with the homeless census count.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 17 hr F Off Infolinks 13
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Billy Goat 300
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Thu Billy Goat 119
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Thu Stiffed 7
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
what silicon valley should do Jun 24 ERA-17 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Pakistan
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,914 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC