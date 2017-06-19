NASA Releases Kepler Survey Catalog w...

NASA Releases Kepler Survey Catalog with Hundreds of New Planet Candidates

NASA's Kepler space telescope team has released a mission catalog of planet candidates that introduces 219 new candidates, 10 of which are near-Earth size and orbiting in their star's habitable zone, which is the range of distance from a star where liquid water could pool on the surface of a rocky planet. This is the most comprehensive and detailed catalog release of candidate exoplanets, which are planets outside our solar system, from Kepler's first four years of data.

