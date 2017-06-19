NASA Has Found Hundreds Of Potential New Planets
NASA released a list of 219 new "planet candidates" discovered by the Kepler space telescope, 10 of which are similar to Earth's size and may be habitable by other life forms. The announcement Monday marks the end of Kepler's search for planets orbiting other stars in the constellation Cygnus, bringing the telescope's tally to 4,034 planet candidate discoveries.
