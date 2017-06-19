NASA Has Found Hundreds Of Potential ...

NASA Has Found Hundreds Of Potential New Planets

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Switched

NASA released a list of 219 new "planet candidates" discovered by the Kepler space telescope, 10 of which are similar to Earth's size and may be habitable by other life forms. The announcement Monday marks the end of Kepler's search for planets orbiting other stars in the constellation Cygnus, bringing the telescope's tally to 4,034 planet candidate discoveries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Cause and Effect 289
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Tue Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Tue Andora 4
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at June 21 at 10:53AM PDT

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC