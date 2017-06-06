Mountain Viewa s beer-licious Steins is expanding to Cupertino
The Cupertino Steins Beer Garden & Restaurant in Cupertino will offer 30 craft and import beers on tap, including 10 seasonals. Mountain View's popular Steins Beer Garden & Restaurant will open its Cupertino outpost in late June with a similar beer-friendly menu that includes housemade sausages, burgers and other American comfort fare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|9 hr
|Mike K
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|9 hr
|Mike K
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Mike K
|269
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Mon
|un agenda 21
|11
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|May 30
|LeMar
|3
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC