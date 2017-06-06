Mountain Viewa s beer-licious Steins ...

Mountain Viewa s beer-licious Steins is expanding to Cupertino

12 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The Cupertino Steins Beer Garden & Restaurant in Cupertino will offer 30 craft and import beers on tap, including 10 seasonals. Mountain View's popular Steins Beer Garden & Restaurant will open its Cupertino outpost in late June with a similar beer-friendly menu that includes housemade sausages, burgers and other American comfort fare.

