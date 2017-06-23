Mountain View council rejects downtown hotel plan
Mountain View leaders on Tuesday pulled the plug on negotiations to sell or lease a downtown park so it could be redeveloped into a luxury hotel. The council announced members had unanimously voted against the plan at a June 20 closed-session discussion.
