Mountain View council rejects downtow...

Mountain View council rejects downtown hotel plan

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Mountain View Voice

Mountain View leaders on Tuesday pulled the plug on negotiations to sell or lease a downtown park so it could be redeveloped into a luxury hotel. The council announced members had unanimously voted against the plan at a June 20 closed-session discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 16 hr Dimitri 6
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 16 hr Dimitri 11
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Kelly 299
what silicon valley should do Jun 24 ERA-17 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12) Jun 23 Suus 12
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,848 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC