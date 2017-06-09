Money down the drain
Like any other homeowner, Mountain View resident Denise Salles receives a stack of bills in the mail each month: for insurance, electricity, water and a long list of other things. And like most people, the 60-year-old tech writer didn't give these payments too much attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Wed
|Crooks
|4
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Wed
|Crooks
|2
|Too Many Deletions
|Tue
|Mike K
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Mike K
|269
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC