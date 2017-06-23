Man fires gun, carjacks motorist in Mountain View
A man who fired a gunshot at another man during a confrontation outside a liquor store Thursday night and later carjacked a motorist is being sought by police. The first incident occurred 7:25 p.m. outside the Bailey Plaza Liquors on the 500 block of North Shoreline Boulevard, when the male suspect got into an argument with another man and fired one shot in his direction, according to Mountain View police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jun 23
|Opinion
|298
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|10
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Suus
|12
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC