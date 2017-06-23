Man fires gun, carjacks motorist in Mountain View

A man who fired a gunshot at another man during a confrontation outside a liquor store Thursday night and later carjacked a motorist is being sought by police. The first incident occurred 7:25 p.m. outside the Bailey Plaza Liquors on the 500 block of North Shoreline Boulevard, when the male suspect got into an argument with another man and fired one shot in his direction, according to Mountain View police.

