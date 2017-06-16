Man arrested over parking space dispute

Police arrested a 25-year-old Mountain View man last week after he allegedly punched two men for taking a parking spot he had been waiting for in a downtown parking lot. One of the two victims called police around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, reporting that the suspect, identified by police as Guang Leng, attacked them in the parking structure on the 100 block of Bryant Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.