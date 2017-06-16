Man arrested over parking space dispute
Police arrested a 25-year-old Mountain View man last week after he allegedly punched two men for taking a parking spot he had been waiting for in a downtown parking lot. One of the two victims called police around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, reporting that the suspect, identified by police as Guang Leng, attacked them in the parking structure on the 100 block of Bryant Street.
