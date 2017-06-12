la1830838

la1830838

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Pacific Sun

Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 22 hr Softy 281
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Mon Vito 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Mon Vito 4
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 7 Crooks 4
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at June 13 at 12:56PM PDT

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC