ID10T Fest 2017: Recap for June 24-25, Mountain View, CA (Feat....
Hardwick hosts podcasts and television shows, and he evidently creates popular music and comedy festivals now. With the inaugural ID10T Music Festival and Comic Conival at Mountain View's Shoreline Amphitheatre, Hardwick helped solidify comedy and geek culture's standing in today's festival circuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|4 hr
|Chek99
|1
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Dimitri
|6
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Dimitri
|11
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|299
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Suus
|12
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC