HyperGrid Brings The Public Cloud Exp...

HyperGrid Brings The Public Cloud Experience To The Corporate Data Center

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CRN

Hyper-converged infrastructure vendor HyperGrid introduced revamped software Tuesday that delivers billing and services emulating the public cloud experience on private hardware. The Mountain View, Calif.-based startup's latest release of its HyperCloud orchestration and management platform offers services across the stack that look and feel like public cloud and extend into the true public cloud, HyperGrid CMO Jim Ensell told CRN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 2 hr Mike K 1
Too Many Deletions 2 hr Mike K 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 2 hr Mike K 269
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Mon un agenda 21 11
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... May 30 LeMar 3
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC