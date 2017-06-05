HyperGrid Brings The Public Cloud Experience To The Corporate Data Center
Hyper-converged infrastructure vendor HyperGrid introduced revamped software Tuesday that delivers billing and services emulating the public cloud experience on private hardware. The Mountain View, Calif.-based startup's latest release of its HyperCloud orchestration and management platform offers services across the stack that look and feel like public cloud and extend into the true public cloud, HyperGrid CMO Jim Ensell told CRN.
