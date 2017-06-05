Hershey Felder in TheatreWorks' "Hers...

Hershey Felder in TheatreWorks' "Hershey Felder, Beethoven."

Fresh off his run as Irving Berlin at Berkeley Rep, actor and pianist Hershey Felder turns his attentions across the Atlantic and back in time a few eras in musical history for "Hershey Felder, Beethoven," now in TheatreWorks' production at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts . Having also essayed Gershwin, Chopin, Liszt and Bernstein, Felder has eked out a unique solo show niche for himself, in playing the renowned works of and also embodying Western history's great musicians.

