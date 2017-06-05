Hershey Felder in TheatreWorks' "Hershey Felder, Beethoven."
Fresh off his run as Irving Berlin at Berkeley Rep, actor and pianist Hershey Felder turns his attentions across the Atlantic and back in time a few eras in musical history for "Hershey Felder, Beethoven," now in TheatreWorks' production at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts . Having also essayed Gershwin, Chopin, Liszt and Bernstein, Felder has eked out a unique solo show niche for himself, in playing the renowned works of and also embodying Western history's great musicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|38 min
|Crooks
|4
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|43 min
|Crooks
|2
|Too Many Deletions
|Tue
|Mike K
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Mike K
|269
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC