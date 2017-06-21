Hershey Felder, Beethoven Shatters Re...

Hershey Felder, Beethoven Shatters Records at TheatreWorks

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley announced today that its acclaimed current production, Hershey Felder , Beethoven, has established a new all-time box office record for the 48 year-old Bay Area theatre company - and it is not even halfway through its scheduled run. This newly revised work by acclaimed performer and playwright Hershey Felder has shattered the theatre's previous record, which was set last year with TheatreWorks' presentation of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin .

