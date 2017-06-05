Google's Mountain View, California, headquarters. Photo: bennymarty
U.S. tech giants Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook are the five most valuable global brands, according to rankings released on Tuesday by WPP and Kantar Millward Brown. The BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking saw Google retain its top spot with a brand value of more than US$245 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|13 hr
|Frank
|4
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Frank
|268
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|19 hr
|un agenda 21
|11
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|May 30
|LeMar
|3
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC