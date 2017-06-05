Google's Mountain View, California, h...

Google's Mountain View, California, headquarters. Photo: bennymarty

U.S. tech giants Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook are the five most valuable global brands, according to rankings released on Tuesday by WPP and Kantar Millward Brown. The BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking saw Google retain its top spot with a brand value of more than US$245 billion.

