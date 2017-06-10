Google Execs Hunker Down for Summer F...

Google Execs Hunker Down for Summer Fight With EU as Fines Loom

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

As European Union officials count the days before their annual vacation, Google's lawyers and lobbyists are hunkering down in Brussels, preparing for what may be a record EU antitrust fine. A penalty in the shopping-search probe could come within weeks and many expect it to exceed a $1.2 billion fine on Intel Corp. in 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 7 min Vito 277
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 10 min Vito 4
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 7 Crooks 4
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC