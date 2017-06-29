Go forth and grill

Before Bird Dog chef-owner Robbie Wilson opened his previous restaurant in Santa Barbara, he and his staff were playing around with the wood grill, cooking different items. Thinking about his love for tempura avocado, a lightbulb went off: What if I put an avocado on the grill? The wood-grilled avocado -- split into two halves with perfect char lines, a pool of simple ponzu sauce inside the hollowed-out center and fresh wasabi on the side in a nod to Wilson's Japanese culinary training -- became a menu signature item at Mattei's Tavern in Santa Barbara and now, at Bird Dog in Palo Alto, where it's the only item available on both the lunch and dinner menus.

