Full Show Audio & Pro-Shot Video: Dead & Company Kick Off Shoreline Amphitheatre Run
Last night Dead & Company were in the heart of DeadHead country to kick-off the first of a two night run at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California just a stones throw from Menlo Park, where the Grateful Dead played their very first show as The Warlocks back in 1965. The two set performance found the band continuing to mine the Dead's songbook and offering up a number of tour debuts, as well as holding true to the promise of letting bassist Oteil Burbridge get a chance to sing lead.
