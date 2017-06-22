Former Army housing site eyed for North Bayshore school
The U.S. Army earlier this month put the 30-acre Orion Park property up for lease. Local officials are suggesting the site could a perfect site for a future North Bayshore school campus, but securing the property could present significant challenges, due to the cost and the history of toxic contamination at the site.
