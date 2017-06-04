Flood basin construction making progress at Rancho San Antonio Park
Photo Jacqueline Ramseyer/Bay Area News Group/May 19, 2017 Construction of the flood protection project for Permanente Creek at Rancho San Antonio County Park is currently underway. The Santa Clara Valley Water District project will provide natural flood protection for up to 2,200 properties in Mountain View and Los Altos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|4 hr
|un agenda 21
|11
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Lady Godiva
|267
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 2
|Melissa
|3
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|May 30
|LeMar
|3
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC