Flood basin construction making progr...

Flood basin construction making progress at Rancho San Antonio Park

Photo Jacqueline Ramseyer/Bay Area News Group/May 19, 2017 Construction of the flood protection project for Permanente Creek at Rancho San Antonio County Park is currently underway. The Santa Clara Valley Water District project will provide natural flood protection for up to 2,200 properties in Mountain View and Los Altos.

