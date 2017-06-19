Flashback: Bruce Springsteen and CSNY Sing 'Hungry Heart'

They came together in 1986 at the first Bridge School Benefit, an event which endured until Neil Young called it off this year The sad news came down this month that the Neil and Pegi Young's annual Bridge School Benefit won't be held this year, and quite possibly never again. "Although I will continue in fund raising efforts, for personal reasons beginning this year I will no longer be hosting The Bridge School Concert," Neil Young wrote in a letter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.