Final vote Thursday on school boundaries

The Mountain View Whisman School District inched forward in its years-long effort to redraw school attendance boundaries, after a majority of its board of trustees last week agreed to back a proposal that aims to disappoint as few families as possible. But the decision wasn't without its critics, as some parents said the process was "politically driven" by vocal neighborhoods and concerns were raised about a lack of ethnic balance.

