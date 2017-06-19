FHExpo17: Maximize Your Time with Hybrid Workshops
New for 2017, hybrid workshops are designed to maximize your time, giving you the opportunity to see and do more at Firehouse Expo. The high-impact workshops combine 4 hours of intensive instruction followed by 4 hours of hands-on training, so you can learn the skill in detail and then immediately put your new knowledge to the test.
