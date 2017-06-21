Emergency room visits by Medi-Cal patients soaring, state data shows

California's low-income residents continue to head straight for the emergency room - instead of their doctor's office - for expensive treatment, a practice that the Affordable Care Act was supposed to curb. Three years into Obamacare, new figures show, ER visits by the state's Medi-Cal patients rose 44 percent from early 2014 to late 2016.

