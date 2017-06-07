El Camino district board member abrup...

El Camino district board member abruptly resigns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

El Camino Healthcare District board member Dennis Chiu announced he will be resigning from his elected position at the end of this month, the district announced Tuesday. Chiu, who serves on the regional health care district's board of directors as well as El Camino Hospital's nonprofit corporate board, will be stepping down from his oversight role on June 30. The decision comes just seven months after he began his second four-year term, following an uncontested election in November 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... 5 hr Crooks 4
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 5 hr Crooks 2
Too Many Deletions Tue Mike K 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Mike K 269
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,603 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC