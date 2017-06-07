Eight arrests at Dead and Company concert
Mountain View police made a total of eight drug- and alcohol-related arrests in and around Shoreline Amphitheatre over the weekend, most of them for the suspected sale of drugs including LSD, cocaine, heroin and hallucinogenic mushrooms. The arrests, which started on Saturday afternoon, June 3, and continued through Sunday afternoon, coincided with two back-to-back performances by Dead and Company, described by the concert venue as a "John Mayer-fronted Grateful Dead spinoff band."
