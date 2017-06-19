Eight arrested at Brad Paisley concert

Eight arrested at Brad Paisley concert

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police arrested eight people at the Brad Paisley country concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre over the weekend, seven of whom were arrested for public intoxication. The arrests began on Saturday, June 17, shortly before 7 p.m. and continued until 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 1 hr The Groping Trumper 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 9 hr Ron 286
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 12 hr Beyond Rotten 8
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... 22 hr Cain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,994 • Total comments across all topics: 281,891,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC