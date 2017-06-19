Eight arrested at Brad Paisley concert
Mountain View police arrested eight people at the Brad Paisley country concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre over the weekend, seven of whom were arrested for public intoxication. The arrests began on Saturday, June 17, shortly before 7 p.m. and continued until 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
