Eddie Vedder Gave an Emotional Speech...

Eddie Vedder Gave an Emotional Speech About Chris Cornell in London

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam and Chris Cornell perform during the 28th annual Bridge School Benefit at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Oct. 26, 2014 in Mountain View, Calif. Eddie Vedder kicked off a solo tour in Europe last week, and he turned the first show into a subtle Chris Cornell tribute, honoring the Soundgarden frontman by slightly tweaking a few lyrics and covering Fugazi and Neil Young .

