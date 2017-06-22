East Palo Alto accepts Mountain View water
To help meet growing demand, the East Palo Alto City Council approved a water transfer from Mountain View for an additional 1 million gallons per day on June 20, 2017. The deal still needs to be approved by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Epidemic
|293
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 20
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 20
|Andora
|4
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC