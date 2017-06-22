East Palo Alto accepts Mountain View ...

East Palo Alto accepts Mountain View water

Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

To help meet growing demand, the East Palo Alto City Council approved a water transfer from Mountain View for an additional 1 million gallons per day on June 20, 2017. The deal still needs to be approved by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.

