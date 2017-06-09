Drone crash knocks out power to 1,600 in Mountain View
A drone crashed into a high-voltage wire Thursday night, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and knocking out power to roughly 1,600 people for about two hours, police said. The outage was reported at 8:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Polaris Avenue.
