Drone Crash Cuts Power And Forces Library Evacuation In San Francisco
It's not uncommon for drone pilots to end up crashing their quadcopters, particularly if they are not too skilled at controlling these devices. Normally, a drone crash would involve the drone striking some object like power lines or poles and then crashing without causing too much damage to anything but itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ubergizmo.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Jessie
|280
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|4 hr
|Vito
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|4 hr
|Vito
|4
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 7
|Crooks
|4
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC