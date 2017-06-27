Cinnober appoints Mattias Granlund as...

Cinnober appoints Mattias Granlund as deputy CTO

Cinnober is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mattias Granlund as Deputy Chief Technology Officer with immediate effect. He will be working closely with Peter Lenti, co-founder and CTO of Cinnober, on the company's long-term technical strategy in addition to driving product development.

